Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $2,476,128.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion and a PE ratio of -24.13. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

