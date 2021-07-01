Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Sells $647,850.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

