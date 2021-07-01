Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. 113,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,079. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after purchasing an additional 602,926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

