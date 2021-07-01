Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $880,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 84.93.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

