Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $880,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 84.93.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
