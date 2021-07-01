Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $573,412.80 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

