Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells 26,792 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92.

On Friday, April 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24.

NYSE EL opened at $318.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.48 and a twelve month high of $318.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

