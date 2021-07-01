Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,305,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

