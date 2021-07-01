Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.