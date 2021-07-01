Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $3.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,826.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,932,114 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

