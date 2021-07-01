Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

