Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 34,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,803 shares.The stock last traded at $155.47 and had previously closed at $151.61.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

