Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 34,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,803 shares.The stock last traded at $155.47 and had previously closed at $151.61.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.