Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $43.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,025. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.