Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $2,984,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

ISRG stock opened at $919.64 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $926.04. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $855.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

