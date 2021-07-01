Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,038,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,074,000. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,087,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 245,391 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63.

