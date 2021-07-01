Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,545,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,309. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23.

