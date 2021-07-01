Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,456,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $247.08 and a 1 year high of $355.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

