Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

