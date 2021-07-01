Investors Buy Large Volume of AST SpaceMobile Put Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,594 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the average daily volume of 777 put options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

ASTS opened at $12.94 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

