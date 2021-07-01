Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,155 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,121% compared to the average daily volume of 832 call options.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.32.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

