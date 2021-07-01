IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Financial Comparison

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40% Integra LifeSciences 12.35% 15.63% 6.37%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IRadimed and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33

IRadimed currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than IRadimed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and Integra LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 11.42 $1.37 million $0.11 267.36 Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.21 $133.89 million $2.45 27.85

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats IRadimed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, and bone grafts products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

