iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 337.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 406,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $59.53.

