iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,762,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 753,072 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

