iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630,297. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

