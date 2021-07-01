iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

