iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.96 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

