iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.96. 1,082,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,512,458. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.24 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.