iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.