Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

