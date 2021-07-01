ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $166,095.33

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $166,095.33 and approximately $7.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00168804 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,302.81 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.