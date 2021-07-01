IWG (LON:IWG) Given Hold Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.43 ($4.26).

Shares of LON IWG traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 315.20 ($4.12). 2,403,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,769. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 342.95. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

