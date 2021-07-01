James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.12). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 891 ($11.64), with a volume of 87,398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 980.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £453.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.