Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 270.0% in June

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.46. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,738,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $841,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

