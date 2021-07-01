Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 270.0% in June

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.46. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $73.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.
