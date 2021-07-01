Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $23.60. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.