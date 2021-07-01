Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

JAZZ traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.42. 15,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.25.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.