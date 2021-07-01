Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

PDYPY stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

