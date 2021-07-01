Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to “Buy”

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

VLOWY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.97.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

