Jeremy Tigue Buys 7,634 Shares of Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

MRC traded up GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 262.23 ($3.43). 1,018,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.18. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 281.75 ($3.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.36%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

