Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.42

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.15, with a volume of 11667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

