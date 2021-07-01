Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,102 ($40.53). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,097 ($40.46), with a volume of 568,099 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,172.22. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $114,696.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

