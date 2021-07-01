Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,620 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,163,964.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,187,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.37 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morningstar by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Morningstar by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

