JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O2D. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.23 ($2.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.75 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.33.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

