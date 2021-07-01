JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €320.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €320.00 ($376.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €308.13 ($362.50).

ADS stock traded down €3.60 ($4.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €313.90 ($369.29). The company had a trading volume of 646,415 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €287.71. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

