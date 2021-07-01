JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 573 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $832.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $855.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

