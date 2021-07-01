JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.68 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 33,905.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $218.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.57.

