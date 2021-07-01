JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $90.92 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

