JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

