JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,474 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 57,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of InMode worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $98.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

