JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.