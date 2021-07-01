JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $10.36 Million Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 625,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.54% of Achilles Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.