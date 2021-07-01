JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 416,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,650 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 258,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 349,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

